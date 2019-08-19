Brazil's Petrobras received three binding offers for LPG unit- sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA received three binding offers last Friday to sell its LPG distribution unit Liquigas Distribuidora SA, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, asking for anonymity to disclose non-public information.

One of the sources said Petrobras, as the company is known, expects to conclude the sale of the unit by November. Reuters reported earlier this month the three groups were led by Itausa Investimentos SA, Middle East state investor Mubadala and Consigaz/SHV Energy. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)