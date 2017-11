SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA sold its entire stake in the Campo de Azulão oil field, located in the state of Amazonas, to a unit of energy company Eneva SA, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The transaction, valued at $54.5 million, is the latest in a series of divestments announced by Petrobras for the 2017-2018 period. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Sandra Maler)