January 17, 2019 / 10:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Petrobras to restart stake sales for TAG pipeline, fertilizer unit

BRASILIA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) will reopen stake sales in its Transportadora Associada de Gas (TAG) pipeline unit and Araucaria fertilizer factory, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company said on Thursday.

Petrobras will also renew efforts to look for partnerships in refining, it said in a securities filing.

Brazil’s solicitor general on Wednesday overturned an injunction that prevented the TAG sale and a ruling on Friday allowing Petrobras to temporarily go ahead with divestments.

Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by Jason Neely

