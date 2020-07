SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazil state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has begun the sale process for its biofuels unit Petrobras Biocombustivel, the company said in a filing on Friday.

Petrobras will sell three biodiesel plants, but not stakes owned by the biofuel unit in the companies BSBios and Bambui Bioenergia (8,4%). The sale of the biofuels unit is part of the company’s large divestment program to reduce its debt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Alistair Bell)