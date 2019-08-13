Petrobras CEO says more than 20 groups interested in buying refineries

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - More than 20 potential bidders are interested in the refineries that Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to sell, the company’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

CEO Roberto Castello Branco said more than 20 groups are interested in the four refineries in a first phase of privatizations. Two are in the northeastern states of Pernambuco and Bahia, and two are in the southern states of Parana and Rio Grande do Sul. Four more refineries will be put on the block in the second phase. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)