SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA will sell its stake in the venture Petrobras Oil & Gas BV, which holds some Nigerian oil assets, for $1.53 billion, according to a securities filing released on Wednesday.

Petrobras said in the filing its stake in the company will be sold to Petrovida Holding, which is formed by Vitol Investment Partnership II, Africa Oil Corp and Delonex Energy. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Chris Reese)