SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has initiated the binding phase related to the sale of 100 percent of rights to explore, develop and produce oil and gas at its Polo Sergipe Terra 2 onshore field.

In the binding phase, prospect investors who qualified in the prior phase of the process will receive an invitation to bid as well as instructions to carry out due diligence and to make binding offers. (Reporting by Ana Mano)