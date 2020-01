SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro has launched the sale of stakes in wind farms Eólica Mangue Seco 1 and Eólica Mangue Seco 2, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, owns 49% in Mangue Seco 1 and 51% in Mangue Seco 2, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano, editing by Louise Heavens)