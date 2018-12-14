Brazil's Ouro Preto cuts bid for Petrobras oilfield clusters -sources

By Carolina Mandl and Alexandra Alper

SAO PAULO/WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Ouro Preto has cut its bid for two shallow water mature oilfield clusters from Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, reflecting a drop in oil prices in recent months.

Ouro Preto, backed by private equity giant EIG Global Energy Partners, entered exclusive talks with Petrobras in July after presenting the highest offer for the Pampo and Enchova clusters, located in the Campos basin off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state. At the time, the fields were seen fetching around $1 billion.

But the consortium cut its bid for the area flagging a fall in oil prices of around 20 percent since July, on growing U.S. supply and demand is seen at risk on economic woes tied to the U.S.-China trade spat.

Lower oil prices could hamper efforts by Petrobras, the world’s most indebted listed oil company, to offload assets on a wider level. It is seeking to raise up to $26.9 billion via asset sales and partnerships by 2023 after falling short of a goal of selling off $21 billion in the 2017-2018 period.

Reuters could not verify Ouro Preto’s latest bid amount, made after Petrobras re-opened bidding for the oilfields a week ago with rules set by Brazilian audit court TCU. The move cleared the way for other investors to bid under the same contractual terms agreed with the winning consortium.

It is unclear whether Petrobras received other bids for the oil clusters last Friday. A source said that Brazilian oil and gas company Petro Rio SA was considering bidding, but Reuters could not determine whether a bid was ultimately made.

Other oil fields, such as Baúna, in the Santos Basin, are among the assets the company has put up for sale.

Petrobras and Ouro Preto declined to comment on the matter and EIG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.