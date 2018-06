SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has signed an agreement to sell fuel distribution assets in Paraguay, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The company expects to receive $383.5 million in cash from the deal with Grupo Copetrol, a Paraguayan gas station operator, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)