Petrobras CEO has not been asked to remain in role by Brazil president-elect

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday that he has not be asked to stay on in his current role by the team of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who will take office in January.

In a press conference following third quarter results, CEO Ivan Monteiro said he would be willing to discuss remaining in the post if he were approached. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Editing by Franklin Paul)