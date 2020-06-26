Mubadala delivers bid for Petrobras' refinery in Bahia - sources

June 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company placed a binding offer for Petroleo Brasileiro SA’s refinery in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia on Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The 330,000 barrel-a-day refinery, known as RLAM, is the first of a group of eight such units the state-controlled oil producer plans to sell to cut debt and open one of the world’s largest fuel markets to private investors. It is still unclear whether other players, such as China’s Sinopec and Indian conglomerate Essar Group, also made offers. Petrobras and Mubadala declined to comment. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)