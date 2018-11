SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said it has approved a dividend payment of 1.3 billion reais ($348.90 million), equal to 0.10 cents of real per share, after releasing strong third-quarter results on Tuesday.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the Brazilian oil company is known, said the divident payment has been scheduled for Dec. 3. ($1 = 3.7260 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano)