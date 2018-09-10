Petrobras in talks with presidential hopefuls, eyeing diesel hedge

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Executives at Brazil’s Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday they have hosted meetings with economic advisors to presidential candidates ahead of wide-open elections next month, and could adopt a diesel price hedge similar to one announced for gasoline prices last week.

Speaking at an event in São Paulo, executives said Petrobras officials had shared business plans with the campaign advisors during the meetings, which were cordial and interesting and began two weeks ago. (Reporting by Luciano Costa, Editing by Franklin Paul)