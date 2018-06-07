FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Petrobras still seeking to boost exploration portfolio -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains interested in expanding its exploration portfolio, new Chief Executive Officer Ivan Monteiro said on Thursday following an auction of offshore oil blocks.

Petrobras, as the company is known, joined the consortia that won all three blocks awarded at the auction, days after Monteiro was named CEO amid a crisis over diesel prices that led to the resignation of his predecessor. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

