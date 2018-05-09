FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 10:23 PM / in 2 hours

Petrobras in talks with Russian company to sell fertilizer units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro has begun talks with Acron, a Russian fertilizer company, over the possible sale of two fertilizer units, the state-controlled oil company said on Wednesday.

The discussions will be exclusive for 90 days and involve the possible sale of Araucaria Nitrogenados SA and Nitrogen Fertilizer Unit III, Petrobras said.

The company announced in December it was entering the binding phase for sales of the two units.

Acron produces fertilizers and sells them in more than 60 countries, Petrobras said. (Reporting by Jose Roberto Gomes; Writing by Alexandra Alper)

