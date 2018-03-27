Brazil's Petrobras says to delay idling of two fertilizer plants

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday it will delay idling two of its fertilizer plants by 120 days, keeping them online beyond the initial deadline to halt operation by the end of the first half.

Petrobras said last week it received offers for two other facilities as it seeks to exit the fertilizer business, but that it had not yet received bids for its factories in Bahia and Sergipe states and planned to mothball them. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)