March 20, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Brazil's Petrobras to mothball two fertilizer factories

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Tuesday it will mothball two fertilizer factories towards the end of the first half of the year as it seeks to exit the fertilizer business.

The units, called Fafen-SE and Fafen-BA, are located in the states of Sergipe and Bahia, and posted losses of 600 million reais ($182.63 million) and 200 million reais respectively last year, Petrobras said.

$1 = 3.2854 reais Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
