Brazil's Petrobras starts process to lease fertilizer units

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilians state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) said in a securities filing on Thursday it has started the process of leasing out two fertilizer plants in northeast Brazil.

The company said it will start evaluating bidders interested in leasing the facilities as well as its fertilizer port terminals in the Port of Aratu, which have capacity to store and load 20,000 tonnes of ammonia and 30,000 tonnes of urea, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)