April 17, 2018 / 2:08 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Petrobras receives $400 mln in financing to acquire UK goods and services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to reflect financing of $400 million, not 400 million reais)

April 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has received a financing line of $400 million from Credit Agricole Corporate Investment Bank to be used to acquire goods and services from UK suppliers, the company said.

In a statement on Friday, Petrobras, as the company is known, said the financing line expires in 2029 and comes with a guarantee from UK Export Finance, the United Kingdom’s export credit agency.

$1 = 3.41 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery

