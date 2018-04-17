CORRECTED-Petrobras receives $400 mln in financing to acquire UK goods and services

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to reflect financing of $400 million, not 400 million reais)

April 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has received a financing line of $400 million from Credit Agricole Corporate Investment Bank to be used to acquire goods and services from UK suppliers, the company said.

In a statement on Friday, Petrobras, as the company is known, said the financing line expires in 2029 and comes with a guarantee from UK Export Finance, the United Kingdom’s export credit agency.