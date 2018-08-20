Brazil's Petrobras sees no fuel supply shortage after Replan fire

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A director at Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday a fire at the company’s largest refinery Replan, in the state of São Paulo, is not expected to compromise fuel supplies in the short run.

Jorge Celestino Ramos, the company’s refining and natural gas director, said fuel supplies are guaranteed for 15 days as other refineries may compensate any shortfall at Replan, where production remains halted since the early hours of the day. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)