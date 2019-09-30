Brazil's Petrobras says fire at Revap refinery brought under control

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras said a fire broke out at its Revap refinery, in the city of Sao Jose dos Campos, on Sunday afternoon.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a statement the fire had already been brought under control without any casualties.

The blaze broke out in tanks that store materials used to produce asphalt and fuel.

Petrobras said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. It did not say immediately if production at Revap had been halted. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Paul Tait)