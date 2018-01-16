Petrobras says no injuries after fire contained on platform in Lula Field

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro said on Tuesday a fire at a platform in the Santos Basin was contained and did not cause injuries or environmental damage.

Production there remains halted until safety tests can be completed, the company said. The fire was discovered early on Tuesday on a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit in the Lula Field. The unit is operated by Petrobras in consortium with Royal Dutch Shell and Petrogal . (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)