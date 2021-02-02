Brazil's Petrobras receives three offers for major platform contracts

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras received offers from three consortia looking to build the company’s first in-house platforms in more than seven years, the company said on Tuesday.

In a release, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said it had received offers from consortia led by Samsung Heavy Industries Co, Daewoo Heavy Industries & Machinery Ltd and Keppel Corporation Ltd .

The platforms, named P-78 and P-79, are floating production storage and offloading units, effectively massive ships with deep-water drilling equipment, known as FPSOs.

The company is reviewing the offers and hopes to make an official selection in the first half of 2021, it said.