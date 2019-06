RIO DE JANEIRO, June 7 (Reuters) - The cost of fuel thefts taking place in oil and gas pipelines operated by Brazil’s state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA exceed 150 million reais ($38.92 million) a year, a company executive said on Friday at a corporate event.

Petrobras, as the company is known, also said it was hoping to reduce fuel theft by 75% by 2021. ($1 = 3.8537 reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery)