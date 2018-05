SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday it will raise gasoline prices at refineries by 0.7 percent starting on Thursday.

The company regularly adjusts fuel prices according to the international oil market, but has changed its policy for diesel following a nationwide truckers strike that has paralyzed vast swaths of Latin America’s largest economy. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Marguerita Choy)