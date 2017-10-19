FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras sets platform deal with Modec, announces Sepia field production delay
Petrobras sets platform deal with Modec, announces Sepia field production delay

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it has set a deal with Japan’s Modec Inc to rent a platform for exploration of the Sepia field, whose production will be delayed until 2021.

The floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit will link 15 wells in the field which is located in the pre-salt Santos basin. Petrobras, which did not disclose a price for the deal, had previously said that production in the Sepia field would begin in 2020. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Alexandra Alper)

