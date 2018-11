RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Investment by Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) in its 2019-2023 business plan could surpass the $74.5 billion planned for 2018-2022, sources said on Tuesday.

The investment level will depend on the volume of divestment by the company, the sources with knowledge of the plan told Reuters. The plan should received board approval by mid-December, they said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Editing by Frances Kerry)