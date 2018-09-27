FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 7:23 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Petrobras admissions in U.S. deal won't necessarily impact other cases -exec

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Admissions made by Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA as part of a settlement with the U.S. government will not necessarily be used against it in outstanding class action cases, an executive at the state-run oil company said on Thursday.

Rafael Mendes Gomes, Petrobras’ executive director of governance, said admissions made by the state oil giant as part of the $853 million deal with the U.S. Department of Justice had already been revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2015. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by Marguerita Choy)

