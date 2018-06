BRASÍLIA, June 21 (Reuters) - The rapporteur of a labor case filed by employees of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA voted in favor of the workers on Thursday, but a final ruling is still pending as the court overseeing the case is still in session.

The case centers on a 17 billion-real ($4.52 billion) wage dispute pitting employees against the indebted oil company. ($1 = 3.76 reais) (Reporting by Ricardo Brito Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Matthew Lewis)