Petrobras will defend interests in Dutch investor case

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro denies allegations against it made by Dutch investors and will continue to defend its interests in the case, the state-controlled oil company said in a filing on Wednesday.

The case, which got a green light to proceed earlier on Wednesday, will look into demands by Petrobras shareholders for compensation for losses due to a long-running corruption scandal at the Brazilian company, which has numerous subsidiaries headquartered in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)