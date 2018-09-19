FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 19, 2018 / 2:39 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Petrobras will defend interests in Dutch investor case

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro denies allegations against it made by Dutch investors and will continue to defend its interests in the case, the state-controlled oil company said in a filing on Wednesday.

The case, which got a green light to proceed earlier on Wednesday, will look into demands by Petrobras shareholders for compensation for losses due to a long-running corruption scandal at the Brazilian company, which has numerous subsidiaries headquartered in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.