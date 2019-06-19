Petrobras’ liability claims against oil-rig-equipment maker aren’t sunk – 5th Circ

A federal appeals court has again revived Petrobras America’s quest to recover more than $160 million from the manufacturer of an allegedly defective wellhead tether chain that failed in the Gulf of Mexico in 2011, causing Petrobras to suspend operations, dismantle and repair parts of the attached oil rig and repair damage to the attached pipeline.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge in Houston, who granted summary judgment to manufacturer Vicinay Cadenas last year after finding that Petrobras’ claims under the Louisiana Products Liability Act were barred by contractual waiver and release clauses.

