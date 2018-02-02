FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil's Mero field to produce 40,000 bpd by end of Feb -Petrobras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Mero field in the offshore Libra area should begin producing 40,000 barrels of oil per day by the end of February as part of a long duration test, an official at state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Friday.

Fernando Borges, Petrobras’ manager for Libra, said the area is already producing 20,000 bpd, adding that the company completed an initial shipment of 500,000 barrels of oil. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

