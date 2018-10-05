Petrobras repays 2 bln real loan, opens fresh credit line

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Friday it prepaid a 2 billion real ($516.13 million) loan due in 2020 from Banco do Brasil, and opened a new credit line for the same amount with the same bank due in 2025.

The world’s most indebted oil company said that with the new credit line, it has 6 billion reais ($1.55 billion) available from Brazilian banks and $4.35 billion on tap from international banks. ($1 = 3.8750 reais) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)