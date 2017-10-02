FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras refinances, repays $4.7 bln in loans
Petrobras refinances, repays $4.7 bln in loans

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA has repaid and refinanced a combined $4.7 billion in loans maturing between 2018 and 2019, as Brazil’s state-controlled company tries to reduce the world’s largest debt burden among major oil producers. Petrobras said in a Monday securities filing that it repaid $2.666 billion worth of loans to BNP Paribas SA , Bank of China Ltd and HSBC Holdings Plc . It renegotiated terms of a $570 million loan with Mizuho Financial Group Inc and repaid a $1.5 billion loan to Bank of America Corp, with which it took a longer credit facility due in 2022 and 2023. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

