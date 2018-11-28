Funds News
Brazil's Petrobras ceases participation in several oil fields

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said Wednesday it had signed agreements to cease participation in several oil fields in Brazil’s northwest region.

The company said it had reached a $370 million deal with Perenco to cease its operations in the Polo Nordeste. It also said it had granted oil company 3R Petroleum a 40-year concession to operate 34 oil fields in Bacia Potigar, in a deal worth $453 million. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Edmund Blair)

