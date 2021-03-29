Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Oil & Gas Drilling

Brazil's Petrobras confirms sacking human resources executive Claudio Costa

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, confirmed sacking the company’s human resources executive manager Claudio Costa, according to a statement from its press office on Monday, which did not provide a reason for his dismissal.

Petrobras said Pedro Brancante, who currently serves as chief of staff to the presidency, will take on the post on a temporary basis until a definitive appointment is made. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up