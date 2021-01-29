Petrobras chief compliance officer marcelo zenkner plans to step down, sources say

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The chief compliance officer at Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras has communicated plans to step down in March, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in what would be the third swap of the company’s top corruption buster in three years.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, has already launched a process to find a possible replacement for Marcelo Zenkner, a former prosecutor who took the job in August 2019, said one of the sources, who like the others requested anonymity to discuss confidential matters. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Gram Slattery Editing by Brad Haynes)