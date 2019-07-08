Brazil's Petrobras strikes deal with regulator to sell natgas assets -TV

BRASILIA, July 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-owned oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has reached an agreement with anti-trust regulator Cade to sell off a series of natural gas transportation and distribution assets, the GloboNews TV channel reported on Monday.

The deal comes as Brazil’s government seeks to break up the company’s dominance of the sector in a plan that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has said will deliver “a shock of cheap energy” to the country. (Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Susan Thomas)