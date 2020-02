SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA priced its secondary offering at 30 reais per common share, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Development bank BNDES, which is divesting its stake in Petrobras, as the company is known, priced the offering at a 1.57% discount to the Wednesday closing price and raised 22 billion reais ($5.19 billion). ($1 = 4.2351 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)