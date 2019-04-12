UPDATE 3-Petrobras postpones diesel price hike at Bolsonaro's behest, spooking investors

(Adds share reaction, comments from source close to Petrobras)

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Rodrigo Viga Gaier

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday it will postpone a diesel price hike, following pressure from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Petrobras shares dropped 4.6 percent in Sao Paulo trading as the abrupt reversal raised the specter of new political interference at the oil firm, which has sold fuel at a loss for years under political pressure. Last year the company’s chief executive officer quit in a spat with the government over diesel prices.

Although Bolsonaro vowed orthodox economic policies in his far-right presidential campaign last year, his first 100 days in office have raised concerns that more populist factions in his government may have an upper hand over free-market voices.

Petrobras, as the company is known, announced on Thursday afternoon it would raise diesel prices by 5.7 percent to the highest level since October, effective on Friday, then disclosed it was backing off in an early-morning securities filing.

Bolsonaro called Petrobras CEO Roberto Castello Branco late Thursday to address the sharp price hike after discussing the matter with presidential chief of staff Onyx Lorenzoni, according to the source in the presidential palace.

“The president asked to reduce the increase from 5 percent to 1 percent,” said the source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Petrobras and the government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Bolsonaro’s role in the decision.

The company said in the Friday filing its current hedge position allowed it to delay a price revision for “some days,” without detailing its plans for a future readjustment.

Last year, a huge truckers strike over high diesel prices paralyzed much of Brazil and led the government to intervene in Petrobras’ pricing policy. CEO Pedro Parente quit in protest and the company’s share price was nearly halved in a month.

Last month, Petrobras updated its diesel pricing policy, saying they would not be readjusted more than once every 15 days and reaffirming it would not price the fuel below parity with international markets.

The policy had been seen as a guarantee against the erratic and politically driven fuel pricing under leftist Workers Party presidents, including Dilma Rousseff, who used price controls to fight inflation at great cost to Petrobras.

Although Bolsonaro has decried the economic mismanagement of his predecessors and vowed to follow the lead of his market-friendly Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, he is a late convert to free-market ideas and was an early backer of the 2018 trucker strike.

Friday’s unexpected reversal on diesel prices stirred concern that Petrobras could again be forced to foot the bill for cheaper fuel in the Brazilian market, according to a person close to the company.

“Bolsonaro is engaged in exactly the same dangerous populism as Dilma (Rousseff). It’s an affront to the company’s governance and compliance rules,” said the source. “If you want to question the policy, then do that through the board of directors. But price decisions are made by the management, not the president of the republic.”

Bolsonaro installed Castello Branco as CEO at Petrobras after his January inauguration, with a mandate to extend asset sales and focus on the core activities of offshore oil exploration and production. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Additional reporting by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo; Editing by Brad Haynes and Jeffrey Benkoe)