SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said that areas it operates adjacent to the Entorno de Sapinhoá block in the Santos basin are commercially viable, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Petrobras has a 45 percent stake in Sapinhoá, while Shell Plc has a 30 percent stake and Repsol Sinopec has a 25 percent stake. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)