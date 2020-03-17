Company News
March 17, 2020 / 9:31 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Brazil's Petrobras may adjust five-year business plan in short-term: source

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state oil firm Petrobras is evaluating a short-term adjustment to its five-year business plan, as it confronts rock bottom oil prices and the global coronavirus outbreak, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

“We’re looking at the need to adjust the plan in the short-term, but in the medium-term, we think the situation will normalize,” said the source, who requested anonymity to disclose private discussions.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Brad Haynes and Tom Brown

