December 22, 2017 / 6:29 PM / in a day

Brazil's Petrobras says oil, gas auction bids not included in capex plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Friday it had not allocated money to bid in upcoming oil and gas auctions in its five-year capital spending plan, according to a presentation hosted by exploration and production director Solange Guedes.

Petrobras, as the company is known, announced a plan to invest $74.5 billion in the 2018-22 period with the lion’s share, about $60.3 billion, to go toward exploration and production. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; writing by Ana Mano, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
