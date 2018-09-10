Brazil's Petrobras sees lower 2018 net debt, ups free cash flow

BRASILIA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday cut its 2018 net debt target to $69 billion from $85 billion in 2017, according to a presentation to investors.

Petrobras, as the company is known, forecast $15 billion in free cash flow in 2018, up from $13.9 billion in 2017. It predicted output of 2.1 million barrels of oil per day in 2018 and kept a $21 billion divestment target for 2017-18. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)