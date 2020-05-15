Brazil's Petrobras sees no need to reduce oil production, cites resilient overseas demand

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras sees no need for short-term cuts in oil production, as the market for some of its products abroad remains robust, Chief Logistics Officer André Barreto Chiarini said on a call on Friday.

On the same call, Downstream Chief Anelise Lara credited the firm’s strong relationship with independent refineries in China’s Shandong Province, known as teapots, for maintaining strong crude exports to China. (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira)