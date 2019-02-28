Petrobras CEO says will push ahead with "bold" divestment program

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is expanding its already ambitious divestment program and has “bold” plans for future sales, the firm’s chief executive said on Thursday.

On a conference call with analysts following the release of fourth quarter results, CEO Roberto Castello Branco said selling its non-core assets will be key to deleveraging. Petrobras, as the company is known, can reduce its net debt to EBITDA ratio to 1.5 or even 1, he added.