Company News
October 25, 2019 / 2:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Petrobras exec says production costs in key oil zone to stabilize in Q4

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Production costs in a key offshore oil region known as the “pre-salt” should be around $5 to $6 per barrel in the fourth quarter, an executive at state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday.

In a conference call to discuss third-quarter results, Exploration and Production Director Carlos Alberto de Oliveira said costs could be slightly higher next quarter thanks to the ramp up of the P-70 platform and other one-off factors. On Thursday night, Petrobras, as the company is widely known, disclosed in its results release that production costs in the pre-salt had fallen to $5.03 in the quarter.

Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below