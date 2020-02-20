Company News
Petrobras exports to fall slightly amid maintenance stoppages: execs

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Oil exports by Brazilian state-run Petrobras should fall slightly in the first quarter, thanks to scheduled maintenance stoppages at offshore platforms, executives said on Thursday.

On a conference call to discuss the firm’s fourth-quarter results, the executives added that January production was little changed from December.

On Wednesday evening, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, posted a record 2019 profit, though quarterly results were somewhat middling. Brazil-listed preferred shares in the firm were down 1% in morning trade, while Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa equities index was off 0.5%. (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

